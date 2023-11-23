Rs 150 cr NDCCB scam: Special court verdict on Nov 28

Nagpur: The special court hearing Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) scam cases will pronounce its verdict on November 28, said reports.

Saoner MLA and former Minister Sunil Kedar, who was the bank’s Chairman when the Rs 150 crore scam surfaced, is the prime accused in the case. The case, involving political bigwigs, was lingering for over two decades.

The NDCCB case had national ramifications as about 16 cases related to the scam are pending in courts across four states.

In November 2019, the trial court finalised charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Kedar has been accused of diverting bank funds to private entities for the purchase of government securities. This alleged violation of the Cooperatives Act resulted in substantial financial losses to the bank.

