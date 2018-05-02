Rs 114 crore given to small Gram Panchayats through DPC funding in 5 years

Nagpur: With the aim of ensuring overall development and providing all public utility facilities in rural areas, Rs 114 crore were given to small Gram Panchayats and Rs 61.82 crore to big Gram Panchayats through District Planning Committee (DPC) funding in last five years. This is the first time such funds in massive proportions were given to Gram Panchayats mainly due to efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

In the year 2014-15, Rs 15.42 crore were given to small Gram Panchayats, Rs 19 crore in 2015-16, Rs 23 crore in 2016-17, Rs 23 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 33.59 crore in 2018-19. With this fund, various development works such as construction of Gram Panchayat building, development of crematoriums, roads, fencing, walls, electrification, water facility, development of weekly markets, solid waste management, underground sewer lines, installation of hand pumps in wells, gardens, etc works were carried out.

Similarly, the big Gram Panchayats were provided with Rs 61.82 crore in the past five years for various development works. In the year 2014-15, Rs 8.57 crore were given to big Gram Panchayats, Rs 5.41 crore in 2015-16, Rs 12.97 crore in 2016-17, Rs 16 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 18.87 crore in 2018-19.

Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued instructions to help farmers in coming sowing season. He stated that the farmers should be motivated to use modern machines for better and faster results. He also instructed the officers concerned to make seeds, fertilizers and crop loan available in time and also to promote horticulture.

Bawankule stated that Rs 1 crore will be made available, as special grant from DPC, for promoting horticulture. The banks and co-operative societies should ensure 100% achievement of target in crop loan disbursement. The district has target of Rs 979.55 crore for the Kharip season.Of this only 9% loan has been disbursed so far.