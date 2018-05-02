Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Nov 6th, 2019

Rs 1.4 lakh booty stolen from house in Wathoda

Representational pic

Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Shivchatrapati Nagar under Wathoda police station and decamped with the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.41 lakh. The incident happened when the family had gone to Gujarat between October 28 and November 4 , this year.

According to police sources, complainant Ram Vasantrao Chandurkar (34), a resident of Flat. No. 133, Shivchatraparti Nagar along with his family had gone to Gujrat for a family function. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away with valuables to the tune of Rs 1.41,550 lakh.

The burglary came to fore when, Chandurkar family returned home on November 4, only to find open door and his house in ransacked state.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ram, Wathoda police have registered a case under Sections 454, 457 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Nagpur Crime News
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
Hindi News
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
Trending News
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Featured News
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
Trending In Nagpur
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145