Rs 1.4 lakh booty stolen from house in Wathoda

Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Shivchatrapati Nagar under Wathoda police station and decamped with the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.41 lakh. The incident happened when the family had gone to Gujarat between October 28 and November 4 , this year.

According to police sources, complainant Ram Vasantrao Chandurkar (34), a resident of Flat. No. 133, Shivchatraparti Nagar along with his family had gone to Gujrat for a family function. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away with valuables to the tune of Rs 1.41,550 lakh.

The burglary came to fore when, Chandurkar family returned home on November 4, only to find open door and his house in ransacked state.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ram, Wathoda police have registered a case under Sections 454, 457 380 of the IPC and started the probe.