Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A family trip to Ghaziabad proved costly for a 42-year-old Jagrut Nagar resident man, as some miscreants broke into his house and decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.07 lakh between June 5 and June 11, this year. The incident occurred under Jaripatka police.

Complainant Cornelsingh Jigarsingh Bamrah, a resident of 62/A, Jagrut Nagar told police that, accompanied by his family, he had gone for a family vacation to Ghaziabad between June 5 and 11 this year. However, in the meantime some unidentified burglars sneaked inside his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away valuables kept inside the bedroom.

Based on the complaint, lodged by Bamrah, Jaripatka police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

