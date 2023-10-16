RPF’s ‘Meri Saheli’ squad provides security to single women travelling in train

Nagpur: In a significant move towards ensuring the safety and comfort of women passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has introduced the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative on 18 long-distance trains passing through Nagpur Railway Stations. This initiative aims to provide moral support and assistance to single women or groups travelling without male companions.

The ‘Meri Saheli’ squad, specially trained by RPF authorities, reaches out to single women and female groups during their train journey to offer personalized assistance in case of emergencies. These dedicated teams of RPF personnel also guide passengers on how to use the toll-free helpline number 139 for any assistance they may require.

RPF has made women’s safety a top priority on long-distance trains, and they proudly report that their teams have already saved 862 women from potentially perilous situations in 2023. Furthermore, under the ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ scheme, designed for missing and kidnapped children, RPF teams have rescued 2,898 girls.

The lists of single women or female groups travelling without male companions are compiled for each train and provided to RPF posts. These posts then deploy their ‘Meri Saheli’ teams to check on these passengers as the train passes through their division. Any remaining checks are relayed to the next division.

To ensure passengers’ comfort, the teams do not disturb them during sleep hours, and their interactions are discontinued after dinner. However, if any issues of harassment or discomfort to women passengers are identified, the teams promptly alert their seniors and colleagues to address the situation.

The introduction of the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative is a commendable step in enhancing the security and well-being of women travellers on long-distance trains passing through Nagpur Railway Stations. It reflects a commitment to ensuring safe and comfortable journeys for all passengers, particularly those who may be vulnerable during their travels.

