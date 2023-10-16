GJC launches the India’s largest shopping festival ‘India Jewellery Shopping Festival, 2023’

Nagpur

: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex trade body that unites jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and exporters, announced the launch of Jewellery Shopping Festival (IJSF) in Nagpur today. The launch will be held across the country in 300 cities from 15th October to 22nd November. Divine Solitaires is Powered by sponsor for this event. Renowned actress Prajakta Mali, graced the launch event with her presence.

The festival will offer benefits to both the B2B and the B2C segment wherein Business owners can be a part of the festival by paying an enrolment fee and choosing from one of the several subscription plans that are available to them. Any purchase worth Rs 25000 will attract an assured coupon and limited-edition silver coin.

Winners will receive jewelry worth Rs 35 crore. There are also other dazzling rewards like 25 gram gold coin on every set of 5000 coupon. Other giveaways are 5 prizes of 1 kg gold each, 5 prizes of Jadau jewellery worth 10 lakhs each, 5 prizes of temple jewellery worth 10 lakhs each, 10 prizes of diamond and precious stones studded jewellery worth 5 lakhs each, 10 prizes of gold jewellery worth 2.5 lakhs each and 100 prizes of diamond studded gold coin from Divine Solitaires.

Mr Dinesh Jain, GJC Director & IJSF Convenor, said that “IJSF is expecting to generate business worth Rs.1,20,000 crore through 3000 retailers participating from over 200 cities. This is a business growth of roughly about 30-35%. The festival is also expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the jewellery industry. Keeping in mind the digital India initiative undertaken by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, IJSF will be held digitally as well, enabling jewelry enthusiast from across the country and overseas participate in it through online stores. 4 cr NRI’s residing outside the country will be able to participate through the online stores participating in the festival. The upcoming India Jewellery Shopping Festival is planned in such a way that it will not only boost the jewellery industry but also restore customers’ trust in jewellers and their high-quality jewellery as the most secure and long-lasting investments, contributing to overall social security. IJSF will follow best business practices to ensure transparency and build credibility.”

Mr Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, Chairman GJC, said that, “IJSF is a potential pool for all jewellery traders, and significant interest has been demonstrated by important industry players. The event is advantageous to both consumers and manufacturers. The chance for the jewellers to grow and boost sales has arrived. Shoppers discover these pieces in the meantime and keep them for important events like weddings and other celebrations. The Gem and Jewellery Council anticipates that the entire value chain will be involved in this event, which guarantees enormous income potential. The event encourages business and rewards customers. Furthermore, it encourages professionalism and adherence to standard business practises by encouraging the use of reputable jewellers with established business strategies.”

Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman, GJC said, “The festival will benefit the entire jewellery industry as well as customers. IJSF is making appealing offers and giving customers the chance to win up to 40kg of gold as a prize, as well as jewellery worth approx. 3 crore INR and 100 gold coins encrusted with Divine Solitaire Diamonds. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, we provide approx. 3000 kilogram of special edition Amrit Mahotsav silver coins, as souvenir, which will be delivered as presents to clients with every purchase of Rs.25000/-. It’s exciting enough to win 1 kg of gold in addition to receiving 25 grams of gold on a regular basis. The industry would benefit from these marketing all throughout the festive season. We have partnered with process advisor E&Y, who will monitor this entirely digital procedure, to ensure complete transparency.”

Mr. Manoj Jha, Joint Convenor, said that, “IJSF will follow best business practices to ensure transparency and build credibility in the minds of the customers. For Indians jewellery is bought not just for occasions but also as investment and security. The upcoming India Jewellery Shopping Festival will give an opportunity to customers to take advantage of the offers and buy jewellery for long-lasting investments.”

For more information on Terms and Conditions of IJSF please visit www.ijsfindia.org

