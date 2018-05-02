Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021

    RPF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh from Maharashtra Exp

    Nagpur: BROWN sugar worth Rs 2.14 lakh was seized by Railway Protection Force (RPF) from 01039 Maharashtra Express. However, the smuggler managed to escape.

    A press release of RPF informed that SubInspector Sitaram Jaat, constables Navin Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh were conducting checks in the train on Tuesday. They spotted an abandoned bag in DL-1 coach of the train.

    As no passenger claimed their ownership of the bag, the RPF staff took the bag to the Railway Station and opened it to see small packets of brown sugar. The bag was handed-over to Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

    A case under provisions of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered by GRP. Action was done under the guidance of Divisional Securit Commandant Ashutosh Pandey. “We are trying to identify the smuggler by checking CCTV footage of the platform,” said an official of GRP

