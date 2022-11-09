RPF of Central Railway arrests 24 persons for black-marketing of train tickets

Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway arrested 24 persons on the charges of black-marketing of train tickets. About 35 current train tickets and 352 old train tickets collectively worth Rs 5.65 lakh were seized by the RPF during the raids.

According to RPF, six raids conducted by RPF Nagpur, five by RPF Ajni, one by RPF Wardha, five by RPF Chandrapur, three by RPF Betul, one by RPF Amla, two by RPF Ballarshah and one by RPF Chhindwara.

The accused persons were booked under Sections 143 of Indian Railway Act. The IRCTC IDs of 16 agents were also seized by the RPF. The RPF officials urged passengers to purchase train tickets from railway ticket counters or authorised IRCTC agents only. The passengers can contact RPF at 139 or Rail Madad Portal.

