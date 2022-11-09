Justice (retd) Chapalgaonkar selected President of Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Nagpur: Justice (Retd) Narendra Chapalgaonkar has been selected as President of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Wardha. The literary meet has been organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. Justice (Retd) Chapalgaonkar was unanimously selected as the President of the Sammelan at the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, informed President of the Mahamandal Usha Tambe.

The meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal was held at Anekant Swadhyay Mandir. On this occasion, names were invited from the member organisations for the post of President of the Sammelan. Justice (Retd) Chapalgaonkar was selected unanimously, President Usha Tambe informed at a press conference that was held after the meeting.

On this occasion, Vice President Ramesh Wanskar, Karyawah Dr Ujjwala Mehendale, Treasurer Prakash Page, former President of the Sammelan Bharat Sasane and others were present. The 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is being organized to mark the occasion of the centenary year of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh on February 3, 4, 5 in the premises of Swavalambi Vidyalaya, Wardha. Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh is the convenor of this sammelan.

The Wardha meeting was attended by 18 out of 19 members of the Margadarshan Samiti of the Mahamandal. One member could not attend due to ill health. The President of the Reception Committee will be Datta Meghe and Sagar Meghe will be the patron of the Sammelan that will be inaugurated on February 3 morning with a Granth Dindi.

A book exhibition in which there will be about 300 stalls will be inaugurated on February 2 at the hands of the former President Sasane. Many programmes like interviews, seminars, Yuva Samvad, Kathakathan, Kavi Sammelan, Kavi Katta Ghazal Katta, Prakashan Katta, Vachak Anubhav Katta, Bal Manch, Khula Kalamanch will be organised on this occasion. Seminars will be held on ten different topics during the Sammelan which will conclude on February 5, it was informed.

Chapalgaonkar has written ideologically enriched Marathi literature. He has written extensively on the Indian freedom struggle to the Hyderabad liberation struggle. The insight he has given while connecting the thread of history with the present is valuable. President Usha Tambe has expressed her happiness on his selection. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Chapalgaonkar on his selection in a tweet.

