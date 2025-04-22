RPF Nagpur Seizes English Liquor Worth ₹43,750 in Train During ‘Operation Satark

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift and targeted action under ‘Operation Satark’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Nagpur, seized English liquor worth ₹43,750 from a passenger aboard Train No. 16032.

Acting on specific intelligence and under the supervision of the Inspector, Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB), Nagpur, an RPF team—comprising a SIPF, Head Constable, and Constables—initiated surveillance from Amla Station. During the journey, they noticed two unclaimed bags—a rucksack and a trolley—placed beneath seat number 33 in Coach S-6.

On questioning, the passenger occupying the seat admitted to owning the bags and confessed they contained bottles of English liquor. Upon arrival at Nagpur Railway Station at 9:15 AM, the passenger was escorted to the RPF Police Station along with the contraband.

Inspection revealed the following:

10 bottles of Red Label whisky (750 ml each), valued at ₹29,800

10 bottles of Blenders Pride whisky (750 ml each), valued at ₹13,950

Total bottles: 20 | Total value: ₹43,750

Following standard procedure, both the seized liquor and the individual were handed over to the Excise Department, Nagpur, for further legal action.

This operation is part of Central Railway’s broader efforts to combat illegal activities and ensure passenger safety. The RPF’s timely intervention underscores its commitment to maintaining vigilance across the railway network.

