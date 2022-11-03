Rozgar Melava: 191 candidates to get appointment letters in Nagpur

Nagpur: Total 191 candidates were handed over appointment letters in the Divisional ‘Rozgar Melava’ organized at Bachat Bhavan in Collectorate Office premises here on Thursday. These 191 candidates have been selected already on various establishments of State Government.

Advertisement

In accordance with the State Government’s announcement to start recruitment after ‘Diwali’, the divisional ‘Rozgar Melava’ was organised under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Prasanna Bidari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, also addressed the event online.

It is pertinent to mention that, 213 aspirants from Second Capital of the State were handed over appointment letters at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Ramdas Athawal at a special programme organised at Community Hall, Ajni Railway Station back in October. Dy CM Fadnavis has also announced that the Maharashtra Government will induct 75,000 employees within a year, on this occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement