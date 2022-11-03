Politics at play: Futala Music Fountain in limbo as inauguration awaits VIPs!

Nagpur: While, the state-of-the-art Futala Music Fountain has already enthralled audiences with its spellbinding trial shows, the formal inauguration of the multi crore project is left hanging between political gain and interest of the citizens!

Futala Music Fountain has already made headlines with its state-of-the-art design and was loved by all who have attended the special trial shows in the Second Capital of the State. Notably, the natural beauty of iconic Futala Lake in Nagpur was set to go colourful from August 15, 2022 to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. However, it was then postponed anticipating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur. Now with PM Modi’s visit to Orange City not in sight till the dawn of 2023, it has been speculated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could grace the inaugural function of Futala Fountain in December, NIT sources informed Nagpur Today.

“Earlier, we were seeking PM Modi’s arrival to plan the inaugural function of the Futala Fountain. However, with a change in the schedule from the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the inauguration was postponed. Now that the PM’s visit to the city isn’t on the cards till the dawn of New Year, we are expecting the CM Shinde for inauguration,” NIT sources said.

Notably, Futala Fountain has already issued all sorts of clearance including from Fire and Emergency Department, considering its vast seating gallery. But with an aim to capitalize the inaugural function of Central India’s biggest infrastructural marvel for their political gain, politicians from Nagpur city are robbing Nagpurians of a chance to witness the musical fountain, constructed for their own benefit, in the first place.

-Shubham Nagdeve

