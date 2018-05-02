Royal Enfield expands retail footprint in maharashtra

Nagpur : With an aim to expand its retail network, and with a purpose of making pure motorcycling experiences available to many more riding enthusiasts, Royal Enfield the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc – 750cc), inaugurated 12 new Studio Stores across Maharashtra and a brand new store in Nagpur city. All stores were opened on January 26th, as the nation celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, and to honour the spirit and the valour of the Indian armed forces, all these stores were inaugurated by ex-army personnel and servicemen. These new stores that will house the complete Royal Enfield pure motorcycling ecosystem of products, gear, apparel and accessories, service and spares were launched across Nagpur, Nanded, Raigad, Solapur, Satara and Parbhani district, Ahmednagar district and Nashik district.

Speaking on the retail expansion in Maharashtra, Pankaj Sharma Head Business Markets India, Royal Enfield, said “We have been constantly working towards building deeper accessibility for discerning customers and widening our footprint through various new formats. Maharashtra is one of the top five markets for us in the country and we have witnessed increased demand from tier II and III towns here. The launch of new studio stores is a significant step towards coming closer to consumers in smaller towns and cities of Maharashtra and we hope to induct more riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield world of pure motorcycling. With new motorcycle launches and a host of ownership and service related digital conveniences, we are committed to growing our presence in Maharashtra.”

Located primarily in smaller towns and cities across India, the Royal Enfield ‘studio store’ is a unique, compact format that houses the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, alongside service and spares and the entire suite of Royal Enfield motorcycle accessories and apparel. The format of the stores is spread across 500-600 sq.ft. area and is identical visually and operationally to existing Royal Enfield dealerships. These compact stores provide significantly greater accessibility of sales and service to existing customers and to cater to increasing demand from potential customers in up-country markets.

The latest dealership to open up in Nagpur will be primarily catering to riding enthusiasts in the city and will have a full-service facility and a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent levels of after-sales service and customer satisfaction. Customers can look forward to a truly world-class line up of products at the dealership – from some of the finest premium motorcycles to the extensive range of gear and apparel from Royal Enfield, it will truly be a treat to visit. Along with this, three studio stores in Ahmednagar

districts, two in Nanded, Raigad, Solapur districts each, as well as one in Parbhani District, Satara and Nashik District respectively have been inaugurated.

The stores offer the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles available in India including the latest Meteor 350, the 650 Twins – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, Himalayan – the purpose-built adventure tourer, Classic and Bullet models. Royal Enfield’s motorcycle accessories and apparel are also available for motorcycle enthusiasts.

In addition to this, bringing in accessibility on the service front Royal Enfield has launched Service on Wheels, a customer-friendly initiative, aimed at providing a hassle-free motorcycle service experience at customers’ doorsteps. The initiative has received great feedback from the existing owners. Launched in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, the Service on Wheels initiative has reduced the hassle of customers visiting the service centre and saving on valuable time and effort, at no extra cost.