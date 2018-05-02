Round Table, Ladies Circle to organise multiple welfare programmes till Nov 17

Nagpur: As a Part of Round Table India Week, and Ladies Circle India Week, both the associations will be organizing Blood Donation Camps, Go Green Activities, Child abuse prevention workshops, Distribution of books and supplies, Workshops for children with special needs and Launch of Employ India initiative at schools built by Round table India between 10th and 17th of November 2019.

Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs.

Ladies Circle India is non-political and non-sectarian Organization. The membership is open to only the wives of members Round Table. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society.

To reach out to underprivileged children, since the year 1996, RTI across the country started adopting projects aimed at providing quality school infrastructure, and then in 1998 this project was formalized and thus born the National Project of Round Table India “Freedom Through Education” – In pursuit of educating underprivileged children