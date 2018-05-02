Round Table International World Meet held at Agra

AGRA: The city of Agra witnessed the Round Table International World Meet where members of the association from across the globe attended the annual event virtually through video conferencing. The gala event is organized every year in September to mark the change of Headboard for RTI.

D K Singh, who hails from city of Agra assumed the role of International President for the year 2020-21 making him third person ever from India in the entire 93 years history of RTI, to take this coveted post. This was followed by investiture of other headboard members including Graham Cornelissen from South Africa taking over as International Vice President, Giles Walers from Luxembourg being appointed International Secretary, Robert Kernis from Great Britain took over as International Treasurer, and Sebestian Walter from Germany became Immediate Past President.

Apart from these 5 key positions, 12 more delegates were appointed as part of the International Board. This team of 17 key members will govern the functioning of Round Table International for the next one year.

Round Table is a young man organisation spread in more than 65 countries with almost 30,000 members who organise approximately 2275 clubs under the flagship of RTI. The first ever Round Table was formed in Norwich, England in 1927 by Louis Marchesi. The members of this club are all aged b/w 18-40 years who believe in bringing about change and excellence in themselves and the community.

Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962. Since then it has grown to become a 4600 member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community.