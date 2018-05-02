Round Table India presents “Freedom Concert” on 15th August, 2020

• Bollywood singing sensation Monali Thakur and popular Indo-world fusion band Humsufi and Our very own Tabler Sushein Golkhane (DJ Sue) to perform in the Freedom Concert

Nation: One of the truly philanthropic organizations in the country, Round Table India plans to celebrate 74 years of freedom on August 15, 2020 in a unique manner. With the dread of pandemic Covid-19 and the way the disease is spreading and claiming many lives in its wake, Round Table India has decided to celebrate the Independence Day while adhering to all the precautions laid down to prevent the spread of the disease.

The senior office-bearers (Tablers) of Round Table India intend to celebrate the Independence Day on-line. In what could be described as one-of-its-kind, initiative by Area 14 to connect 74 tables across India to come together and jointly host a mega concert and the biggest online Round Table India fellowship on the auspicious 74th Independence Day.

Round Table India have planned a star studded line-up featuring none other than the Bollywood singing sensation Monali Thakur who shall be playing exclusively for all the members of Round Table India. Featuring alongside her shall be the singer, composer & online sensation Rahul Jain and the very popular Indo-world fusion band Humsufi.

Round Table India invites all tablers to come forward and join hands for this unique and biggest online concert of Round Table India.

The Video messages of National President Tabler Priyesh Shah, National Vice President Tabler Morriya Philip and National Secretary Tabler Sachin Shah is attached herewith.

Round Table India (RTI) is an energetic youth organization focused on nation building and striving to promote ‘service through fellowship’. Its membership is comprised of young men from various professions of life, spanning over 160 cities and towns across the country, driven to contribute to society at large. It has grown to a strong network of more than 350 tables (Chapters) across the length and breadth of the country. Our flagship program, Freedom Through Education (FTE)”, involves building class rooms, toilets and providing other infrastructure like drinking water facility, Library, Science lab, sanitary pad dispensers etc. at schools across the country that cater to children from the less privileged sections of the society.

In last 22 years, RTI has built over 7141 classrooms in over 3041 school projects, impacting the lives of more than 7.86 million underprivileged children. In last 10 years, RTI has built on an average one classroom a day, every day. During the time of National Lockdown due to COVID crisis, Round Table India launched the initiative of “RTI Kitchen” under which, over 55 lac meals were distributed all over India in a span of 45 days.

Round Table India proudly claims itself to be a zero overhead organization and every rupee of contribution received or fund raised goes directly into building schools and other community service activities for the less privileged. In addition to the financial support received from corporate donors, the members of Round Table India also contribute their funds towards the various projects thereby acting as force multipliers.

Round Table India has robust checks and balances as well as audits in place for the smooth & effortless yet effective implementation of these social projects.