Nagpur Corona Update: 621 new positive, 27 reported deaths

Nagpur: With 621 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of reported cases climbed to 10,942. Of these, 5,227 have been reported in the first 11 days of August alone.

Nagpur district is fast emerging as a major coronavirus hotspot in the state, crossing 10,000 in the total number of reported cases on Tuesday.

With number deaths at 27 on Wednesday, the district’s death toll has gone up to 399.

Of 372 deaths, 246 took place in the last 11 days. Of the 10,361 cases till Tuesday, 3,165 have been reported from rural areas and 121 from outside the district.

The recovery rate is fast dropping with a rising number of cases. Against 977 new cases detected on Tuesday, only 146 have recovered. Overall, with 5,015 patients recovering to date, the recovery rate has dropped below 50 per cent and, at present, stands at 48.4 per cent.

Till July, the recovery rate was about 65 per cent. This is much below the national and state averages of 69.8 percent and 68.33 per cent, respectively.