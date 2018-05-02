Round Table India – Ladies Circle India donates BIPAP Machines at GMC

Nagpur Round Table 83, Nagpur Arthur Round Table 180, Nagpur Spirits Round Table 258, Nagpur Tigers Round Table 299 and Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 joined hands in fight against COVID-19. They jointly donated 12 BIPAP machines at Government Medical College, Nagpur.

The said donation was executed under the Round Table India – Area III Initiative – “Project VAAYU”.

Round Table India, is an organisation of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, working towards the education of underprivileged children and is into various community service activities. Till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.

Ladies Circle India, is non-political and non-sectarian Organisation with membership open to only the wives of members Round Table India. It offers opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society. Till date, 5736 classrooms and 2152 Toilet Blocks have been built across India, impacting 6.3 million lives



