Rotary Club of Nagpur North in association with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launches Mega Awareness Drive on World Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Nagpur. On the occasion of World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, observed globally on October 16, the Rotary Club of Nagpur North, in association with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), is launching a Mega Awareness Campaign across Nagpur city. A meeting in this regard was held at NMC. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr AbhijeetChaudharipraised this event and assured Rotarians to extend all possible help in this campaign.

This special initiative is part of NMC’s 75th anniversary celebrations and aims to spread awareness about breast cancer — one of the most common cancers affecting women — emphasizing the importance of early detection and regular screening.

Gold Rate 11 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,21,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,66,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As part of this citywide campaign, NMC will circulate messages on breast cancer awareness, while several iconic monuments across Nagpur will be illuminated in pink, the symbolic colour of the cause. The initiative seeks to engage citizens, encourage conversations, and inspire women to take proactive steps toward their health and well-being.

Speaking about the initiative, President Rtn. Vinay Dara shared,

“Awareness is the first step toward prevention. Through this campaign, we want every woman in Nagpur to know that early detection can save lives. Rotary Club of Nagpur North is committed to making a meaningful difference through community-oriented initiatives like this.”

Residents of Nagpur are encouraged to join hands in this noble cause by wearing pink, sharing awareness messages, and lighting their spaces in pink on October 16, to show solidarity and support for the fight against breast cancer.