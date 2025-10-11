Nagpur to get world-class convention centre, MADC ties up with Spanish company

Nagpur: The Orange City is set to host a world-class convention centre, putting it firmly on the global map for trade, tourism, and technology. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and Fira Barcelona International of Spain to develop the state-of-the-art facility.

The signing ceremony took place at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, in the presence of top dignitaries including Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio, Fira Barcelona CEO Ricardo Zapatero, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, MADC Joint MD and Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, and others.

CM Fadnavis emphasized that the site for the project must be well-connected by all modes of transport. The upcoming facility is likely to be located within MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur), a region already shaping up as a hub for aviation, logistics, and IT industries.

Fadnavis envisioned the centre as not just a business venue but a symbol of Nagpur’s identity and heritage. “It should serve as a platform for global exhibitions, cultural events, and conventions. The design must blend modern technology with eco-friendly architecture while showcasing Nagpur’s history,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Juan Antonio praised India’s use of AI and modern technology to transform lives. “India-Spain relations are deepening. We see Mumbai and Maharashtra as key growth partners, and Spain looks forward to strengthening this collaboration,” he remarked.

Fira Barcelona CEO Ricardo Zapatero presented the company’s vision for the proposed centre, drawing from their expertise in managing some of Europe’s largest convention facilities.

‘A big boost for MIHAN and Nagpur’: Industry reaction

Welcoming the move, Ashish Kale, President of the Association for Industrial Development (AID), said the project would give a massive push to Nagpur’s growth.

“Having an international-standard convention centre near the airport will attract global visitors. It will boost the hospitality sector, enhance tourism, and add immense brand value to MIHAN,” Kale noted.

With this collaboration, Nagpur appears ready to join the ranks of global convention destinations — combining world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and cultural depth.