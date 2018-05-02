Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur

Nagpur: The 34th Annual Rose Show, organised by Vidarbha Rose Society in memory of Late Rana Hanuman Singh and Late Mrs Aloknanda Vilas Salpekar, was held at Maharana Pratap Smruti Mandir on Sunday.

The Rose Show was inaugurated by Additional District Collector Shrikant Phadke, while Vinay Kumar Saraswar of Rana Hanuman Singh Trust, presided. Sanyogeetadevi Dhanwatay, President,Vidarbha Rose Society, welcomed the guests. Dr Arvind Sable made introductory remarks in which he highlighted society’s activity.

A variety of vibrant roses in different categories mesmerised the enthusiasts. Sonal Duddhalwar bagged the maximum prizes. Other prize winners included display put up by Mansura Zhaoor Hassan, Raj Bhawan, VNIT, Naresh Bhisen, Rekha Deshmukh. Duddhalwar bagged King of Roses trophy for Rose Bhurupi and her Variety Black Tea also bagged prize at the show.