    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden

    Nagpur: Various development works are being undertaken by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Nehru Nagar Zone. The Zone Chairperson Samita Rajendra Chakole performed bhoomipujan of a walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden, construction of CC Bed at Wathoda Nullah and I Block in the lane near Gajanan Temple of Darshan Colony. The development works are being carried out from Chakole’s NMC Fund.

    The walking track is being developed at the cost of Rs 11 lakh while Rs 55 lakh and Rs 18 lakh wouyld be spent on CC Bed and I Block respectively.

    Other personalities present on the occasion include Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde, Deputy Mayor Manisha Kothe, Corporator Dharampal Meshram, Pramod Pendke, Sanjay Awchat, Rajendra Chakole, Harshad Ghatole, and large number of residents.

