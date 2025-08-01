Rooftop Restaurant Boom Raises Alarms in Nagpur’s Residential Zones: Are Civic Norms Being Ignored?

Despite two official directives, no action taken against 28 unauthorized rooftop restaurants in Nagpur

Nagpur: Despite repeated warnings and official directives, rooftop restaurants continue to mushroom across Nagpur — even in calm residential localities like Devnagar and Shivaji Nagar — raising serious concerns over fire safety, structural integrity, and public disturbance.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has yet to act on two separate directives — one from the Fire Department in July 2024 and another from Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari in October 2024 — regarding 28 unauthorized rooftop eateries flouting fire safety rules and building regulations.

What’s alarming is the pace at which such establishments are cropping up, particularly in residential areas that were once known for their peace and quiet. Shivaji Nagar has already turned into a late-night food hub, with numerous restaurants operating till well past midnight, and now Devnagar — a traditionally serene neighborhood — has seen a new rooftop outlet open up, raising eyebrows among residents.

Key Questions Citizens Are Asking:

How are these rooftop restaurants getting approval to operate in residential zones?

What is the standard process for issuing licenses and fire NOCs for such establishments?

Why has the NMC failed to act, even after identifying serious safety violations?

Is there any accountability for zonal officers who’ve ignored formal orders?

Are political or business interests influencing the inaction?

The Fire and Emergency Services Department had clearly flagged rooftop restaurants in areas like Ramdaspeth, Chhaoni, Amravati Road, Dharampeth, and Cotton Market for lacking firefighting systems, operating without fire department permissions, and violating approved building plans.

The October directive had instructed assistant commissioners in six zones to take action under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (1966) and Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Saving Measures Act (2006). This included sealing or demolishing illegal structures. However, no such action has been taken.

Loopholes and Legal Gaps Exploited

Fire officials point out that many restaurant owners either shut down temporarily, hastily install makeshift fire-fighting systems, or present ambiguous permissions from town planning departments to stall enforcement. Despite inspections revealing structural unsafety in 12 establishments and evacuation notices issued to 9 others, no forced closure or sealing has occurred. In five cases, even police support requested for eviction has not materialized.

Only two rooftop owners have faced legal proceedings so far under Section 40 of the Fire Act, showcasing a gap between law and its enforcement.

Citizens Voice Concerns

Local residents from areas like Shivaji Nagar and Devnagar are now expressing frustration over the noise, increased traffic, and fire risks posed by these rooftop outlets. “We moved to this area for peace. But now, it feels like we live next to a market. How are they even allowed to operate here?” questioned a Devnagar resident.

As rooftop dining becomes a trend, the question remains: Is Nagpur compromising on safety and residential sanctity for commercial glamour?

The growing silence from the authorities only adds fuel to citizens’ doubts. It’s time the NMC answers — not just with words, but with action.