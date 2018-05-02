    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021

    Roll back LPG Cylinder Price. -Dr. Anees Ahmed.

    Ex Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed today expressed shock and dismay after, Modi Govt increased the cost per LPG cylinder for domestic use by ₹25.50.

    Dr. Ahmed while mocking the Government said that now the Government would be required to roll out plans to give loans to common man to buy LPG Cylinders and in providing that also Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be taking credit.

    Anees said while graph of all businesses in nation are showing down ward trend, Modi’s government and LPG prices in 2020 to 2021 is on a phenomenal high: Nov 30, 2020: ₹594; Dec 1, 2020: ₹644; Jan 1, 2021: ₹694; Feb 4, 2021: ₹719; Feb 15, 2021: ₹769; Mar 1, 2021: ₹819; July 1, 2021: ₹834.

    Anees said this surely proves Modi hai, to mehngai mumkin hai!”

    Anees said, the government has forgotten even its basic moral values when in times of pandemic, crores of jobs have been lost, families are facing difficulties in having basic meals in such testing times, government has increased LPG cylinders prices which would not be tolerated and should be immediately rolled back immediately.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Parents stage protest at RS Mundle School, demand cut in fees
    Parents stage protest at RS Mundle School, demand cut in fees
    संविधान चौकात तेली समाजाचे लाक्षणिक उपोषण
    संविधान चौकात तेली समाजाचे लाक्षणिक उपोषण
    Roll back LPG Cylinder Price. -Dr. Anees Ahmed.
    Roll back LPG Cylinder Price. -Dr. Anees Ahmed.
    ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का ऐलान- 8 जुलाई को मनेगा ‘All India Black Day’
    ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी का ऐलान- 8 जुलाई को मनेगा ‘All India Black Day’
    दालमिया सिमेंट कंपनीत कंत्राटी कामगाराचा उंचीवरून पडुन मृत्यू
    दालमिया सिमेंट कंपनीत कंत्राटी कामगाराचा उंचीवरून पडुन मृत्यू
    RTMNU Resultsविवि : शीत सत्र परीक्षाओं के 685 परिणाम घोषित
    RTMNU Resultsविवि : शीत सत्र परीक्षाओं के 685 परिणाम घोषित
    वंदे मातरम् हेल्थ पोस्ट निर्मितीच्या कार्याला गती द्या : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    वंदे मातरम् हेल्थ पोस्ट निर्मितीच्या कार्याला गती द्या : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    मनपाच्या १४० केन्द्रांमध्ये शनिवारी कोव्हीशिल्ड उपलब्ध
    मनपाच्या १४० केन्द्रांमध्ये शनिवारी कोव्हीशिल्ड उपलब्ध
    Car knocks pedestrian dead in Gittikhadan
    Car knocks pedestrian dead in Gittikhadan
    Gangsters using jail phones to settle scores against rivals in Nagpur
    Gangsters using jail phones to settle scores against rivals in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145