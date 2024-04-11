Rokde Jewellers Unveils Spectacular 6th Showroom in Hingna, Nagpur, Marking a Milestone Celebration on Gudi Padwa

Advertisement

Nagpur: India – April 9, 2024 – Rokde Jewellers, a beacon of elegance and excellence in the world of fine jewellery, proudly announces the grand opening of its breathtaking 6th showroom in the vibrant locale of Hingna,Near Bansi Nagar Metro Station,Jalaram Mangalam Complex, Nagpur. The auspicious occasion coincides with the joyous celebration of Gudi Padwa on April 9th, 2024, infusing the event with an extra layer of festive fervour.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Honourable President of Bhartiya Janta Party, adding prestige to the momentous event.The inauguration witnessed an outpouring of enthusiasm and admiration from esteemed patrons, underscoring the brand’s enduring appeal and commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship.

Nestled amidst the bustling industrial hub of Hingna, adjacent to MIDC, the newly unveiled showroom stands as a testament to Rokde Jewellers’ unwavering dedication to luxury and sophistication. As visitors stepped into the expansive space, they were greeted by an aura of opulence and grandeur, meticulously curated to evoke a sense of timeless elegance. The showroom’s meticulously designed interiors seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with classic charm, providing the perfect backdrop for showcasing the brand’s exquisite collections.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the opening of our newest showroom in Hingna,” expressed Mr. Rajesh Ji Rokde, Director of Rokde Jewellers, his eyes gleaming with pride. “It brings us immense joy to witness the culmination of our vision come to life in such a spectacular fashion. This showroom is not just a space for displaying jewellery; it is a reflection of our passion for craftsmanship and our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to our patrons.”

Echoing Mr. Rajesh Ji Rokde’s sentiments, Mr. Sarang Ji Rokde, another esteemed Director of Rokde Jewellers, added, “The journey to this moment has been filled with dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of our loyal customers. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming response we have received, and we are committed to upholding the legacy of excellence that defines Rokde Jewellers.”

Mr. Paras Rokde, the young Director of Rokde Jewellers, shared his excitement, stating, “The Hingna showroom is not just a new addition to our portfolio; it represents a promise—a promise to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and service excellence. We invite our patrons to embark on this journey with us and experience the magic of Rokde Jewellers like never before.”

To commemorate the auspicious occasion, Rokde Jewellers unveiled an irresistible inaugural offer, inviting patrons to indulge in luxury with a flat 25% discount on the making charges of gold, silver, and platinum jewellery and customers can avail themselves of an exclusive 100% off on making charges of diamond jewellery, making this an unparalleled opportunity to acquire cherished pieces at exceptional value. The offer is valid until April 11th, 2024, So Hurry up! Grab this opportunity to avail the benefit and start your “Shubh Savings” with Rokde Jewellers when the gold prices are soaring high.

.