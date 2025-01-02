Rohit ‘Opts Out’ Of 5th Test: Report

Advertisement













India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia faces a shakeup.

Amid growing speculation and controversy surrounding the Indian cricket team in Australia, multiple reports indicate that Captain Rohit Sharma will be ‘rested’ for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The crucial fixture, starting Friday in Sydney, will see ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah lead the side as India aims to level the series 2-2 and retain the prestigious trophy.

As reported by The Indian Express newspaper, Rohit has informed Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chairman of the Selectors Ajit Agarkar about his decision to ‘opt out.’

Both Gambhir and Agarkar have reportedly agreed to his request, marking a significant shift in India’s lineup for the decisive match.

During match-eve training, Gambhir was seen having intense discussions with Bumrah, possibly prepping the pacer for the Sydney game.

Rohit made only a brief appearance at the nets, batting with side-arm bowlers and skipping routine slip-catching drills. His limited presence at practice fuelled speculation about his availability.

If confirmed, this could mean that Rohit’s Boxing Day Test in Melbourne may be his last for India as he might not be part of the plans for the summer tour of England.

In his absence, young talent Shubman Gill, who was dropped for the Melbourne Test, will return to the playing XI. Gill is expected to bat at number three, with K L Rahul opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will retain his spot as wicketkeeper, and Prasidh Krishna will replace the injured Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the finale on Thursday.