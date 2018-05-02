Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jun 27th, 2019

Robbery bid foiled in Nandanvan, 3 arrested

robbery

Representational Pic

Nagpur: The sleuths of Nandanvan police foiled an imminent dacoity by arresting a gang of three armed robber in nick of time near Kharbi ringh road in the wee hours of Thursday. Though two accused were managed to flee from the spot, cops have seized couple of swords, knife, nylon rope, chili powder and other materials collectively of Rs 12,320 from the possession of the detained accused.

The names of the accused were given as Govind Gokulsingh Gujar (28), Sagar Chaudhary, Nitin Ivnate, all residents of Wardha, Nilesh Sahebrao Aakotkar (33), Aashish Sukhrab Deshkar (24) both native of Bhandara. Though cops have arrested Govind, Nilesh and Aashish, accused Sagar and Nitin were managed to flee from the spot.

The squad of Nandanvan police led by PSI Sagar Bhaskar was on night patrolling when they received secret information about a group of people assembled Kharbi ring road. Following the tip-off the sleuths of Nandanvan police rushed towards the spot and found group of five people. However, two accused managed to flee from the spot owing to dark. Cops managed to surround three people.

When asked about the motive for assembling at this time of hour, the three men could not give satisfactory answers. Subsequently, cops searched them and found a sword, knife, rope, chili powder and other materials from their possession. Cops then seized weapons and detained three men who were planning daocity in the nearby area.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC.

