Robbers’ new tactic on Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nails hammered on road near Aurangabad

Aurangabad: A fresh threat has emerged for motorists travelling on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, as unidentified miscreants have reportedly hammered hundreds of nails on the road near Aurangabad, forcing vehicles to stop after their tyres were punctured. The act is suspected to be part of a planned robbery attempt.

Thanks to timely alertness by drivers, a major mishap was averted. However, police fear that such tactics could provide robbers with opportunities to target stranded vehicles, creating panic among travellers.

The incident has raised serious concerns over highway security and patrolling arrangements. Police rushed to the spot, removed the nails, and have launched a hunt to track down the culprits.

Authorities have appealed to commuters to remain vigilant, especially during night travel. Travellers have been advised to immediately inform the police if their vehicles break down, avoid halting in isolated stretches, and refrain from travelling alone at night on the expressway until further notice.