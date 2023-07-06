Robber caught within 12 hours of phone-snatching complaint in Nandanvan

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police arrested a robber within 12 hours after he snatched away a cell phone worth Rs 17,000 from a 35- year-old man at Kumbhar Toli on Tuesday.

Identified as Sonu alias Mogli Raju Pathak (40), the accused is a resident of Kumbhar Toli. Ajay Shyamraoji Landge, a resident of Plot No 105, Pardi, had gone to drop his wife to the hospital on a Honda Activa around 9.30 am. While returning home, he parked his vehicle on the roadside and was talking to his friend on his i-57 mobile phone. The accused Pathak came from behind and snatched his cell phone. Before Landge could raise an alarm, Pathak fled the spot.

Following Landge’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the accused. On the basis of the description of the accused given by Landge, PSI Rahate and his squad members nabbed Pathak and took him into custody.

24 mobile handsets worth over Rs 2.60 lakh stolen from shop

In yet another burglary in Hudkeshwar Police Station area, a miscreant stole 24 handsets of different companies worth over Rs 2.60 lakh from a mobile shop in front of Siddheshwari Hall on Manewada Road in the small hours of Tuesday.

Owner of the mobile shop, Ashwin Sunil Waghmare (35), who resides at Plot No 298, Jawahar Nagar, Manewada Road, told police that he closed his shop at around 10.30 on Monday. In the small hours of Tuesday, a burglar struck at his shop. He entered the shop after breaking open the shutter locks with a crowbar and made away with 24 cell phones worth over Rs 2.60 lakh.

Following Waghmare’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

