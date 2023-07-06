President Murmu visits Jagdamba Temple at Koradi

Nagpur: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid a visit to Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Devi Temple at Koradi and offered prayers to the deity.

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra; Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab; Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister; Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC and President of Koradi Temple Committee, also accompanied the President of India during the visit.

Advertisement

Bawankule welcomed the President by presenting a replica of the deity’s idol. Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Devi Temple at Koradi is very old. It was constructed during Bhosale rule. During 2017and 2022, the temple was renovated. The State Government has accorded the status of Class-B pilgrimage and tourism centre.

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpuron Tuesday evening. After attending the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University at Gadchiroli on Wednesday morning, she returned to Nagpur. Around 4.40 pm, she reached Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Devi Temple at Koradi.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement