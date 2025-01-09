Road safety calendar released by Janakrosh

Advertisement













To promote road safety among masses and to make citizens aware about traffic signs, Janakrosh, a local NGO working in the field of road safety, released a calendar for the year 2025, on the occasion of the new year.

The calendar has details about various road signs which are essential to be known by every road user, including pedestrians and drivers. Normally due to the absence of traffic signs on roads and lack of proper traffic education, people are unaware about the sign boards erected by local bodies. Due to lack of awareness, many road accidents take place on Indian roads. Keeping this in mind, Janakrosh

released the calendar to educate people about this important subject, which can save lives.

The NGO is actively involved in the education field, where in they regularly conduct workshops in Schools & colleges, emphasising on following traffic rules, use of zebra crossings, importance of Stop-Line, wearing helmet, using seatbelt, limited honking, and particularly, ‘No Mobile While Mobile’. A quiz program called Kaun Banega Roadpati is also conducted by the volunteers, in which all students participate enthusiastically.

India has a dubious record of over 1,50,000 deaths of people every year, in road accidents. This NGO was formed in the year 2012, with the sole aim of creating awareness about safe driving and traffic education to general public. Having an enthusiastic participation of over 3000 volunteers across the country, they undertake various initiatives to save valuable lives.

As a regularly weekly activity, they conduct traffic education at major road intersections, wherein their volunteers monitor the traffic, in collaboration with the police officials. They also have student interactions and training, through Interactive sessions at various schools and colleges to create awareness about road safety.

This Nagpur-based NGO has now expanded to over 25 cities in eleven States, and aims to reach every nook and corner of the country to ensure safe roads for all. They earnestly appeal to all interested citizens to join hands for the noble cause for reduction of accidents on roads.

Persons wanting to be a part of this cause may contact Ravindra Kaskhedikar, Founder Secretary, Janakrosh on (M) 9422105911

