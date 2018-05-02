Road robbers loot two women at knife-point in Panchpaoli, Wathoda

Nagpur: Road robbers targeted two women and looted them of gold booty and other valuables collectively worth over Rs 50,000 in two incidents reported in Panchpaoli and Wathoda police area on Thursday. Probably the same robbers were involved in the looting incidents.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 20, Hanuman Society, Vaishali Nagar, Pachpaoli, Bhavna Kailash Tabhane (40), was returning home on her Maestro moped around 3 pm on Thursday. As she reached near home, two unidentified miscreants blocked her way by putting their two-wheeler in front of her moped. They whipped out a knife and snatched Bhavna’s gold chain and gold ring collectively worth Rs 35,000. The robbers fled the spot even before Bhavna could raise an alarm.

Panchpaoli police constable Nandkishore Walde has registered an offence under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and searching for the accused.

Similarly, two unidentified miscreants, aged 25-27, robbed a young woman and her friend in Wathoda police area on Thursday. The complainant, Janhavi Sajan Sukhdeve (21), resident of Plot No. 22, Girija Nagar, along with her friend, aws going on her two-wheeler. Midway near garbage dumping on Bhandewadi Road, the two goons accosted Janhavi and her friend. They scared both with a knife and snatched Rs 3000 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 13,000 from them forcibly.

Wathoda PSI Ambhure booked the two robbers under Sections 392, 34 of the IPC and searching for them.

It is suspected that with the same modus operandi, the same goons could be involved in the two looting incidents.