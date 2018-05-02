Man marries employee, usurps cash, gold booty of first wife

Nagpur: A pervert married man slyly tied a nuptial knot with his employee and usurped cash, gold booty and other valuables of the first wife. When she protested, the accused attacked her with an iron rod and tortured her. Ajni police have booked the accused but no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The complainant, Sushma Amol Bhure (39), resident of D10, Shrinath Sainagar, Omkar Nagar, and the accused Amol Gangadhar Bhure (44) are husband-wife. The couple runs a cable business.

Between August 13, 2020 and November 8, 2020, the accused Amol slyly married Manjusha Dasharath Burde who was associated with the couple’s business. The accused not only married Manjusha, but usurped cash Rs 2 lakh, gold booty and other valuables worth Rs 8-10 lakh belonging to his first wife Sushma.

When Sushma protested, the accused Amol attacked her with an iron rod and tortured her mentally and physically.

Ajni Assistant PSI Rathod, based on Sushma’s complaint, booked the accused Amol Bhure under Sections 498(A), 406, 492, 379, 323, 504, 506, 394 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.