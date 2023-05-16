Road from Panchsheel Sq to Central Mall to remain closed till June 20

Nagpur: The road from Panchsheel Square to Central Mall in Ramdaspeth will remain closed for traffic till June 20 as Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is undertaking construction of a damaged bridge on Nag River near University Library.

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has issued an order regarding closure of the road both ways. The road from Kalpana Building to University Library and turning towards Panchsheel Square from Shriram Bhavan have been closed.

Advertisement

The road from Central Mall to the bridge was open while the commuters took our their vehicles from Ramdaspeth lanes. The employees of Dharampeth Zone of NMC suddenly closed the road from the Mall some days ago. This resulted in disturbance to traffic on VIP Road. However, the road was opened as the people objected to the move by NMC but the Municipal Commissioner has issued an order closing down the road again. This time around, people are hoping that the works are completed on time.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement