RO Plant on 425-year-old well to quench thirst of Nagpurians in Prabhag No 21

Nagpur: Taking the contingence of water scarcity faced by locals in Prabhag No 21, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set to install RO Plant on 425-year-old well.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari conducted Bhoomipoojan of the project on Sunday. Health Committee Chairman Sanjay Mahajan has allotted ₹12 lakh for the same.

After completing, the RO Plant would produce 1,000 litres of water per hour to quench the thirst of the locals for free. Locals have expressed their gratitude towards NMC and Nagpur Mayor for this project.