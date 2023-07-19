RMC issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nagpur District from July 19 to July 23

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State, is expected to experience a heavy spell of rain as the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Yellow Alert” for the district on Wednesday. The alert is in effect from July 19 to July 23.

The RMC’s five-day forecast predicts that Nagpur, along with Vidarbha, will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations.

Advertisement

The city witnessed widespread monsoon rains on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days all over Vidarbha.

Throughout the day, Nagpur experienced moderate rainfall, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. As of 8:30 pm on Tuesday, the city received 16.3 mm of rainfall. The monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Chandrapur district on Tuesday, with the district experiencing 240 mm of downpour in just nine hours.

Following the incessant rainfall, many areas in Chandrapur city were submerged until the evening. The Weather Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for Chandrapur district until July 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement