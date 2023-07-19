Ashish Deshmukh is BJP State OBC In-charge

Nagpur: Showing faith in his abilities, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bestowed several responsibilities of the Party upon former MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has appointed Dr Deshmukh as BJP State OBC In-Charge.

He will also take charge as State Co-Chief Spokesperson of OBC Morcha. “Dr Ashish Deshmukh is a learned and courageous leader who is doing good work as far as growth of OBCs is concerned. He will surely handle both the responsibilities in a befitting manner”, said Bawankule.

Dr Ashish Deshmukh thanked Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrasekhar Bawankule for showing faith in him. He said that he would not let both the leaders down and prove himself working in the welfare of the Party.

It should be noted that Ashish Deshmukh had raised questions over the role of Congress while handling the issues regarding OBCs. Dr Deshmukh was expelled from Congress for the same reason.

