Nagpur: A group of anti-socials brutally killed a history- sheeter in MIDC area on Thursday night. Cops took one of the suspects into custody for questioning.

Sources said that body of Sameer alias Vijaysingh Chauhan alias Chhota Nassu alias Sunny was found in Rajiv Nagar locality. Prima facie, the murder may be fallout of an old rivalry between the victim and the assailants.

MIDC Police have visited the spot and started the probe.