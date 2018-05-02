Rising petrol, diesel prices: Parliamentary panel meeting today

A parliamentary committee is holding a meeting on Thursday on to discuss the rising prices of petrol and diesel. According to Lok Sabha website, the meeting of petroleum and natural gas standing committee is scheduled to take place at 11 am. The panel us headed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

The agenda listed on the website says that the committee will take oral evidence of representatives of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, and oil marketing companies on the subject ‘Pricing, Marketing and Supply of Petroleum Products including Natural Gas’.

The rising prices of petrol and diesel have hurt the common man badly. In the last 44 days, the prices of both the fuels have increased 25 times. While petrol has become costlier by Rs 6.26 per litre, diesel has seen its price revised by Rs 6.68 across the country since May 4.