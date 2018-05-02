    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 17th, 2021
    Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS Convergence Block, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

    New Delhi: A massive fire broke on Wednesday at the 9th floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Convergence Block. According to the initial report, 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet.

    According to the fire department, the incident took place at 10.22 pm on the ninth floor of the building and 22 fire fighting vehicles have reached the spot to contain the blaze. It added rescue efforts are ongoing. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said it’s a teaching block and there was no patient.

    More details awaited.

