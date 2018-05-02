Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur

    Nagpur: It is still early March but the mercury has started climbing giving a hint of harsher summer months ahead in Nagpur, the notorious city known for tormenting summers. The soaring temperatures in the first week of March is an indication of things to come in the core summer months, as maximum temperatures for March is usually recorded during the end of the month. And it is not even the middle of March yet, and the temperatures are already about 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

    Nagpurians have already feeling the punch of rising temperatures as they are venturing out with umbrellas and other protective gears. Ceiling fans are running at full speed at almost all homes to get solace from heat and also to repel swarms of mosquitoes. There is every chance that water coolers being installed sooner than later.

    Humid and sultry weather has already been a common scenario in the entire Vidarbha region with Nagpur city being no exception. People have started thronging markets for purchasing matkas, the traditional earthen pots to store cool water and quench the thirst in hot days.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    Hindi News
    मनाये पर्यावरणस्नेहि होली
    मनाये पर्यावरणस्नेहि होली
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Trending In Nagpur
    मनाये पर्यावरणस्नेहि होली
    मनाये पर्यावरणस्नेहि होली
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145