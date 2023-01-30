Rise in Mercury: Nagpurians feel heat in day, cold starts to vanish

Nagpur: While it is getting cold in North India, however, on the contrary, the cold is absent from entire Vidarbha including the Second Capital of the State. Due to the wind direction and the Western Disturbance created in the northwestern states fall of mercury has stopped, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Even in the remaining two days of January, there is absolutely no possibility of a drop in mercury. The wind direction remained east-southeast in Nagpur on Sunday, IMD stated.

The wind was blowing at a speed of 9.3 km per hour; but it was not cold at all. However; in the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature of Nagpur dropped by 0.8 C to reach 15.7 C.

In Vidarbha, Nagpur was second in terms of minimum temperature. Still there was no effect of cold at all. Gadchiroli was the coldest in the whole of Vidarbha with 14.8 C, as per IMD.

