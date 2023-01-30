Maha NCC Directorate wins PM’s Banner at Republic Day Camp-2023

Maharashtra’s NCC contingent comprising 111 cadets, including 16 from Nagpur, won the Champions Trophy and the Prime Minister’s Banner for standing first overall.

Nagpur: The Maharashtra contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate has won the prestigious Prime Minister’s Banner at the Republic Day Camp (RDC)-2023 event for the second year in a row, reports said on Sunday.

Maharashtra’s NCC contingent comprising 111 cadets, including 16 from Nagpur, won the Champions Trophy and the Prime Minister’s banner at the RDC 2023 for standing first overall in addition to winning a rich haul of trophies and medals. Winning the overall championship trophy was a result of the year-round efforts of winning back-to-back all the Sainik camps and shooting competitions. Twenty-two Cadets from Maharashtra Directorate walked the ‘Kartavya Path’ as part of the All India NCC contingent. Cadet Pujari Shivananda Ashok had the privilege to command the RD Parade contingent

Twenty-two cadets from the Maharashtra NCC Directorate walked the Kartavya Path as part of the All India NCC contingent. Cadet Pujari Shivananda Ashok had the privilege to command the Republic Day parade contingent. Number 2 Maharashtra Naval NCC Unit was adjudged ‘The Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU)’ and Cadet Astha Singh was awarded for as the best Senior Wing Cadet (Navy) by PM Narendra Modi, reports said.

The Maharashtra directorate team was also declared winner in the flag area competition. Cadet Vaibhavi Vyas was declared the best MC for the RDC events. The State NCC Directorate also won the awards for best directorate in Air Wing competition and the best squadron in flying. The directorate teams also achieved the first position in the Inter-Directorate Sports Shooting Competition and the Thal Sainik Camp (girls).

Maj Gen Y P Khanduri, ADG of Maharashtra NCC Directorate said it was a stupendous achievement to win the RDC banner competition 19 times and consecutively for the last two years.

