Rich tributes paid to legendary leader Dr. Ambedkar

Nagpur: Arvind Indo public school,Heti paid rich tribute to legendary politician and Economist Dr AMBEDKAR on his death anniversary. Students delivered speeches and highlighted the contributions of Dr AMBEDKAR. They also prepared sketches.

All the best articles were displayed on the display board. Principal Rajendra Mishra addressed the students and said that Dr Ambedkar was an Indian jurist,Economist,Social reformer and political leader who headed the committee drafting the constitution of India from the constituent assembly. He was born on 14April 1891.

On 25 November 1949,AMBEDKAR in his concluding speech in constituent assembly said..The credit that is given to me does not really belong to me. It belongs partly to Sir BN Rao,the Constitutional adviser to the constituent assembly who prepared a rough draft of the Constitution for the consideration of the drafting committee. Dr.Ashish Deshmukh,Acting President of Arvindbabu Deshmukh Pratisthan appreciated the efforts of the School.

