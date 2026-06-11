Retired Engineer Donates ₹25.51 Lakh to Army Welfare Fund

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Nagpur: In a remarkable act of generosity and patriotism, retired engineer Shreekant Sahasrabuddhe donated ₹25.51 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund, a contribution aimed at supporting serving soldiers, war widows, disabled veterans, and the families of martyrs.

On June 11, 2026, Sahasrabuddhe handed over the cheque to Major General Navtej S. Sohal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area. The donation has been earmarked specifically for the Army Central Welfare Fund, which provides financial assistance and welfare support to members of the armed forces and their families.

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A septuagenarian, Sahasrabuddhe had originally saved the amount for himself and his wife to fulfill their dream of travelling around the world after retirement. However, tragedy struck when his wife passed away six months before his retirement, bringing an end to those plans.

With their children well-settled in life, the family decided that the funds could be put to a more meaningful purpose. Choosing to support the welfare of soldiers and the families of those who have sacrificed for the nation, Sahasrabuddhe made the generous contribution as a tribute to their service.

Army officials lauded the gesture, noting that the donation would help support welfare initiatives for serving personnel, war widows, disabled soldiers, and the families of fallen heroes.

Sahasrabuddhe’s selfless act stands as an inspiring example of social responsibility and gratitude towards the nation’s armed forces.

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