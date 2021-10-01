Result of Sero Survey to be announced by Oct end: Div Commissioner

Nagpur: In a bid to tackle the possible third wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Sero Survey is under way in the Second Capital of the State; and the result of which is likely to come out by the end of October, informed Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, Divisional Commissioner.

So far, 750 citizens have been through the survey. Total 3,000 people from city and rural areas have been included in the survey. The Sero Survey is being done with the help of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Divisional Commissioner said that the Covid situation is under control in Nagpur and preparations are underway to battle the third wave of virus borne disease.

Mucormycosis was also found in most patients after Covid. Following which the jaw from some of these patients had to be removed. Financial assistance will be provided to such patients for jaw and dental implants, informed Lavangare-Verma.