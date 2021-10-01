Rajesh Sarda elected as Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha President

Nagpur: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha (SHCV) was held on September 26, 2021. During the AGM, the new Executive Body of the Chamber was elected for a term of two years – 2021-22 and 2022-23.

In the first meeting of the new Executive Committe held on September 27, Rajesh R Sarda has been elected as President of Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha. Sarda is well-known social worker, connected with various social and cultural organisations. Similarly, Sameer Agrawal was elect6ed as Hon Secretary. Agrawal too is reputed figure in business community and also connected with various social and cultural organisations.

The other office-bearers elected include Sanjay K Agrawal (Sr. Vice President), Manoj P Khemani (Vice President), Anup D Sharma (Treasurer), Manish B Jejani (Jt. Secretary).

The Executive Committee members are Anand Rander, Ashok P Khetan, Chetan P Lad, Dinesh P Aggrawal, Hardik Joshi, Mahesh R Agrawal, Manoj Pachesiya, Neeraj O Agrawal, Prakash R Agrawal, Pratik S Kedia, Rajesh K Lakhotia, Rajinder Singh Kalsi, Satish Doshi, Shashank Khandelwal, Shivkumar Agrawal, and Suryakant Agrawal, said a press release issued by SHCV.