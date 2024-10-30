Result of Chartered Accountants Intermediate & Foundation Exam held in Sept 2024 announced

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday, October 30, announced the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate & Foundation Examinations held in September 2024,

Top three rank holders of Intermediate Examination on All India Basis:

Parami Umesh Parekh of Mumbai got the All India Topper First Rank with 484 marks with the percentage being 80.67%. Tanya Gupta of Chennai bagged All India Second Rank by scoring 459 marks with 76.50% percentage. Vidhi Jain of New Delhi stood All India Third Rank with 441 marks with percentage being 73.50%.

In Group-I, total 69227 candidates appeared while 10505 passed. The pass percentage is 15.17. In Group-II, 50760 candidates appeared and 8117 passed with pass percentage being 15.99%. In both the Groups, a total 23482 candidates appeared while 1330 passed. Pass percentage is 5.66.

In the Intermediate examination held in September, 1,39,646 candidates were admitted and exams were held across 459 centres.

Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination:

37774 male candidates appeared while 7732 passed with a pass percentage being 20.47%. 32663 female candidates appeared. 6126 passed. The pass percentage stood at 18.76%. Total 70437 candidates appeared while 13858 passed with pass percentage being 19.67%.

In the September Foundation Examination, 78,209 candidates were admitted and the exams were held across 453 Centres.

On this occasion CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President ICAI addressing students said “Your success in the Intermediate and Foundation exams is a reflection of your hard work, dedication and perseverance. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in your journey but also brings you closer to being a part of this noble profession. As you move forward, continue to strive for excellence, uphold the values of integrity and professionalism, and make a meaningful impact in the world of accounting. The road ahead may present challenges, but remember, each step you take is a testament to your commitment to growth and success. The journey has just begun – keep striving for excellence.”

