Registration for Best Parent Challenge begins in Nagpur

Advertisement

What is parenting for you? A responsibility or pleasure? This is a big question for most of us. But do we have an answer to it? If you are excited to find out the answer, here a super opportunity that you surely don’t want to miss.

This winter, Nagpurians will be witnessing a unique and first-of-its-kind event in the city. Celebrity Events and Networks has announced Season-1 of its signature event called “Best Parent Challenge”.

Today’s Rate Wenesday 30 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,900 /- Gold 22 KT 74,300 /- Silver / Kg 99900 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Spread in a duration of over a month, this interesting event has different rounds, tasks and performances by the entire family, followed by an award function, where winners will be presented attractive prizes. This event will provide an exciting and a very learning experience to the participants. This maiden season of the contest is open for parents in the age group of 30 to 50 years. Single parents can also participate in the event.

Advertisement

Online registration for the event has already started. Interested parents can fill up an online form to express their interest in the event. Spot registrations will be done from 15 to 17 November 2024 at Vasantrao Naik Institute of Arts and Social Sciences (previously known as Morris College) at Samvidhan Square, Nagpur.

The first round of the event will be taking place between 21 to 30 November while second round will be held on 01 December. Based on these two rounds, 100 participants will be selected to compete in the semi-final round.

After the semi-finals, 20 participants will be shortlisted for the final round. There will be first, second and third prizes for the winners. The prizes will be presented at the hands of a celebrity guest at a special function in the second week of December. The organizers will be announcing names of the celebrity guest very soon. The most interesting thing about the event is that all the participants will be receiving participation certificates and entry passes for the award function.

Since this event requires participation of parents along with their kids, the event schedule has been designed keeping in view the school and office timings. Working professionals and homemakers will both find it very convenient to participate in this event.

The organizers have decided to conduct the first season with restricted number of participants. And looking at the excitement among people for this event, the registrations are likely to be closed very soon. Therefore, the parents, who really don’t want to miss this maiden season of Best Parent Challenge, shall register themselves at the earliest.

For online registrations, please fill up and submit this Google Form:

https://forms.gle/4UEBsWBvqnTW9E5m7

For more details about the event, please call 8308715958.