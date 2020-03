Restricted power supply to many areas on March 11

Power supply to various areas would be affected on Wednesday as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will take shutdown for regular maintenance and repair works. Areas of Beltarodi, Tilaknagar, Shivaji Nagar, would face power cuts.

From 8 am to 12 noon areas covered by Venkatesh Feeder, Hingna Feeder, Mahurzari Feeder, Bodhla feeder, Fetri Feeder, Sahkar Nagar feeder would face inconvenience. Similarly from 8 to 11 am areas of Tilak Nagar feeder, Shankar Nagar feeder, Hill Top feeder, Suraburdi feeder, Telecom Nagar feeder.

Between 9 am to 12 noon Gopal Nagar feeder, between 9 to 10 am Trimurty Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, London Street, Poonam Mall, Anand Talkies, Apna Bhandar, Jhansi Rani, Bank of Maharshtra, Sitabuldi andVariety would be covered.